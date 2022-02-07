Kaia Rose Oraibi Voumard

Jenny Rosen and Oraibi Voumard of Aquinnah announce the birth of a daughter, Kaia Rose Oraibi Voumard, on Jan. 31, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Kaia weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Elijah Joseph Silvia

Suzanne Silvia and Jared Silvia of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Elijah Joseph Silvia, on Feb. 2, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Elijah weighed 9 pounds, 9 ounces. He is welcomed by his siblings, Anna, Matthew, Jonathan, Emily, Ava, and J.J.

Link Lennox Rothwell

Kylee Willoughby and Bradford Rothwell of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Link Lennox Rothwell, on Feb. 4, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Link weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.