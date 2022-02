What’s better than hand crafting a journal that you can cherish for years to come? Laurel Rogers returns to the Chilmark library to host a virtual mixed-media journal making session on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 4 to 5:30 pm. The end product of the class will be a hardcover journal with six sewn pamphlets nestled into an accordion spine. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for the materials list and Zoom access.