Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club got together on Wednesday and played our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown, following all COVID rules of course!

There were 14 players with these results:

1st place – Ed Montesion with a GRAND SLAM 12/5 +78 card

2nd place – Ron Ferreira with a 11/4 +91 card

3rd place – Collin Evanson with a 10/5 +50 card

4th place – Mary Alice Russell with a 10/4 +78 card

There were a total of six skunks (winning a game by more than 31 points).

No 24 hands!

If you like cribbage and you can play a game in 20 minutes, please come and check us out. We play Wednesday nights at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown and we start at 6 pm sharp!