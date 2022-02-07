Edgartown firefighters train on ice

Several Edgartown firefighters spent their Sunday morning out at Jernegan Pond performing an ice rescue drill.

The ice rescue drill is a regular winter training for department members — whenever ice is available.

“As members come on it’s good to get them familiarized with equipment and techniques,” Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer told The Times, adding that the drill is also good for veteran members as well. “Making sure best techniques and practices are being used.”

The pond was a good venue for the department since at the time the ice was thick enough to safely operate