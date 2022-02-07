Love stories

1 of 4

The Times asked some longtime Island couples to share some of their best tips and some of their best times together for Valentine’s Day. They all decreed that they enjoyed this trip down memory lane.

Eileen and Tim Maley

Where and when did you meet? And what were your first impressions of each other?

Tim replied: We met Dec. 1, 1971, on board the SS Iberia’s last voyage out of Vancouver, B.C., in transit to Australia.;₂ Re: Part B, it was like at first sight.

You’re invited to a dinner party but you don’t feel like going. Who calls the host to cancel?

He says, “It’s women’s work.” She says, “Tim doesn’t do phones.”

When’s the last time you danced together and to what song?

He says, “Norman Mailer wrote ‘Tough Guys Don’t Dance.’” Eileen dances alone at her exercise class online.

Who does the cooking and what is your favorite thing they make?

Eileen cooks, Tim cleans up. Favorites are dinners cooked by our close friends.

What’s the last thing you read aloud to each other?

Tim says “Probably a friend’s obituary.” Eileen says, “Probably something funny.”

Where did you go and what did you do on your first date?

Tim says, “Christmas 1971 in Double Bay, Sydney, in my apartment.” Eileen says, “Playing quoits on the deck in the howling wind of the North Pacific, Dec. 2, 1971”

Describe the best experience you’ve had together…

Tim says, “Spending the last half-century together.” Eileen says, “Our travels when we had more energy, hardly any money.”

Which one of you is the first to ask for directions when you get lost?

Tim says, “Women’s work.”

If you had an opportunity for an all-expenses-paid second honeymoon, where would you go?

Tim says, “All expenses paid, eh? Cronig’s.” Eileen wants to stay home while he shops.

What’s the best thing about being married or being with your longtime partner?

Tim says, “Exhaling with the feeling that I’m getting away with something wonderful.” Eileen says, “All the comforts of no surprises.”



Nancy Slonim Aronie and Joel Aronie

Where and when did you meet? And what were your first impressions of each other?

We met in 1965 on a blind date in Hartford, Conn. We had a ball on the first date and we laughed a lot. We did bits with voices.

He said he’d never seen anything like me and I thought he was gorgeous. But I wasn’t sure how smart he was because he said in a thick Boston accent, “You’re a hawt ticket,” and later he didn’t use the subjunctive. That must have been my criteria. Soon after though, I found his nuclear physics papers both with A+.

You’re invited to a dinner party but you don’t feel like going. Who calls the host to cancel?

He doesn’t call anyone ever, and we end up just going and having a good time.

When’s the last time you danced together and to what song?

Yesterday. No music, we were singing:

“If you’re fond of sand dunes and salty air

quaint little cottages here and there

You’re sure to find yourself in old Cape Caaaa-od.”

Who does the cooking and what is your favorite thing they make?

Mostly me. But lately he’s getting into it. COVID was the catalyst, he makes eggplant parmigiana.

What’s the last thing you read aloud to each other?

He’s reading my book club book, “Dirt Music” by Tim Winton, which I finished and loved. And I asked him to read what he had just finished reading so I could be with him as he reads.

Where did you go and what did you do on your first date?

We went to a Greek diner on the highway. Then to a string quartet at a brand new outdoor plaza. My mother was there with her two girlfriends and our plan was for them to casually check him out.

Describe the best experience you’ve had together…

I can’t name a best time. There are a ton.

Which one of you is the first to ask for directions when you get lost?

I ask for directions.

If you had an opportunity for an all-expenses-paid second honeymoon, where would you go?

Our issue isn’t money. He’s just very against airplane travel because of the CO₂ the plane puts out. He’s not a fan of anyone traveling right now. The climate emergency pretty much is on his mind much of the time.

What’s the best thing about being married or being with your longtime partner?

Probably one of the best things is that you have reached a point where there’s absolutely nothing to argue about. You realize how senseless it is to put any energy into being angry. Most of how you think and what you would say is not new to each other. I think you start to realize you picked your teacher and when you stop resisting the teaching, it’s smooth sailing. We pretty much figured out how to do harmony. I love being married. This August will be 55 years and I consider it my biggest accomplishment!



Cynthia and Kevin McGrath

Where and when did you meet? And what were your first impressions of each other?

We met in high school. I thought he was cool. I thought she was hot.

You’re invited to a dinner party but you don’t feel like going. Who calls the host to cancel?

Kevin, in a carefully worded text message.

When’s the last time you danced together and to what song?

To Tame Impala’s “Borderline.” We weren’t dancing as much as jumping up and down.

Who does the cooking and what is your favorite thing they make?

Kevin. Grilled swordfish (especially on the beach).

What’s the last thing you read aloud to each other?

A news article about monkeys who escaped from a truck crash.

Where did you go and what did you do on your first date?

On one of our first dates we crashed a wedding. We dressed up and drank champagne and danced and got our picture taken. We ended up doing that four or five more times since we got away with it the first time. Crazy kids.

We’ve been together 23 years. Our 21st wedding anniversary is this summer. Fun fact: We got married on Friday the 13th! For every anniversary we give each other the “traditional material” as a gift. It’s like a scavenger hunt. It could cost $1 or $100.

Describe the best experience you’ve had together…

Seeing all of our favorite bands.

Which one of you is the first to ask for directions when you get lost?

Cyn.

If you had an opportunity for an all-expenses-paid second honeymoon, where would you go?

An ice hotel in Finland.

What’s the best thing about being married or being with your long-time partner?

Laughing all the time.



Beth Kramer and Douglas Reid



Where and when did you meet?

We met at the Beach Plum Inn when I came to the Island for a one-day visit in the summer of 1993. Douglas was the chef there.



And what were your first impressions of each other? His first impression: “Great, a vegetarian. What a pain in the ass!” Mine: “What a jerk.” (I had asked if he knew what the weather would be the next day since I had to take the ferry and he replied, “I don’t know what the weather will be here, but i know the skiing conditions in Chile.”)

You’re invited to a dinner party but you don’t feel like going. Who calls the host to cancel?

You know I do.

When’s the last time you danced together and to what song?

We danced together to a slow song at Maynard and Basia’s wedding.

Who does the cooking and what is your favorite thing they make?

Douglas is the chef. Though I pretty much love everything he makes, his fresh tomato salad is perhaps the yummiest.

What’s the last thing you read aloud to each other?

I just read Douglas the story of John and Shirley Mayhew written by Phyllis Mearas in 2005.

Where did you go and what did you do on your first date?

We biked to Lucy Vincent Beach. There was lots of swimming and smiling.

Describe the best experience you’ve had together…

We traveled to Costa Rica in 2005 exploring the mountains and the Pacific coast.

Which one of you is the first to ask for directions when you get lost?

That would be me.

If you had an opportunity for an all-expenses-paid second honeymoon, where would you go?

Douglas would like to go to South Beach, Miami — I would like to take him to the South of France.

What’s the best thing about being married or being with your long-time partner? Companionship.