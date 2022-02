The Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School celebrates its 25th anniversary on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 5:30 to 7 pm, with a special event that’s part of the school’s ongoing speaker series. Darius Coombs, cultural and outreach coordinator for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, will give a virtual presentation on how the Wampanoag people and Noepe (Martha’s Vineyard) are inexorably connected. For Zoom access, contact Pete Steedman at 508-693-9900 or psteedman@mvpcs.org.