Poet’s Corner

Omicron

By Don McLagan

Finally, the Covid claw

at my throat, eases.

Night-shivers pass.

Hacking phlegm crests.

In the morning,

it will be possible

to swallow soup.

I will notice the weather,

respond to some email,

wheeze a few words

on the phone. Rest.

The clutch at my neck

will not regrip.

It is possible

to believe this

though six million dead

no longer are

unimaginable.

Don McLagan is an entrepreneur and poet who lives and writes on Chappaquiddick and in Sarasota, Fla.

