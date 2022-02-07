What are you watching?

“Succession”



Last week Connie Berry wrote about the delightful Netflix series “After Life.” I totally agree with her review and recommendation.

I bring this up to introduce the polar opposite binge-worthy series, “Succession” on HBO Max.

I’d heard the buzz about this series and decided to give it a watch. It could have easily been a one and done. Greed, corruption, and family dysfunction? Hadn’t I already seen enough of that when the Trump family occupied the White House?

But for some reason I stuck with it. I’d like to say that like “After Life,” it was for the lovable characters, but there’s not one redeeming character in “Succession.” Even the usually delightful Holly Hunter is a conniving wretch in her brief cameo. Just when the writing makes you think there’s a character you can root for, there’s a plot twist and you end up hating him/her all over again.

“Succession” is about the dysfunctional Roy family — a media giant that will have you thinking Rupert Murdoch and Fox News meets the Trump family. Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, is the arrogant, greedy, misogynistic, and ruthless media mogul who is aging and needs to find his successor (thus the title). Just when he seems vulnerable and likable, he’ll rip the heart out of one his four entitled children — Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), or Roman (Kieran Culkin).

There are three gripping seasons of “Succession” and a fourth one on the way some time in 2023.

It may be the first series you watch where you hope everyone loses. I know I did.