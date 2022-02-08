Effluent PFAS testing may come to Island

The Oak Bluffs board of health is planning to bring together other Island health boards and the Martha’s Vineyard Commission to bring effluent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) testing to the Island.

At an Oak Bluffs board of health meeting Tuesday morning board member Tom Zinno said he spoke with MVC executive director Adam Turner about the testing.

Zinno is drafting a letter to send to Turner asking the MVC to meet with the other boards of health and move toward testing the effluent in septic systems and wastewater treatment plants for PFAS.

“It basically is saying we realize we have PFAS coming from many sources that are in our environment and this is basically dealing with septic systems, the leech from septic systems,” Zinno said.

Testing treatment plants can easily be added to other testing being done, Zinno added, before they move onto testing Title V systems.

“Then we can start to get an idea of what kind of problem there is for PFAS,” he said.

Zinno also mentioned that he hopes engineers can come up with filters that can pull PFAS out of effluent similar to systems that remove nitrogen.

Speaking to The Times by phone, Turner said he did speak to Zinno about the testing. He added that testing can be costly, but it’s something the Island would benefit from.

“Definitely interested in evaluating whether there’s PFAS in septic tanks and how we might mitigate them,” Turner said.

Eventually, Zinno said he’s encouraged by support for PFAS testing and looking at where firefighting foam has been used, what building materials are used on Island homes, and how big the problem is.

Long periods of exposure to PFAS, or high concentrations of it, are toxic, and can affect developing fetuses, thyroid, liver, kidneys, hormone levels, and the immune system. The chemicals have also been known to create a cancer risk.

PFAS has been a hot button issue on the Island since it appeared in wells at homes near the Martha’s Vineyard Airport and in discussion about its use in artificial turf.

The board had been scheduled to discuss draft regulations to restrict installation of synthetic turf containing PFAS, but the discussion was tabled since board member William White was absent from the meeting.