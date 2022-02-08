House’s history goes back even further

To the Editor:

The reporter writing about the house fire at the corner of Owen Little Way and Main Street, though he gave a history of the family that had owned it since the “70’s,” neglected to investigate further. It’s history is bigger than just the family that owned it.

That house was originally sitting in the middle of Owen Park. William Barry Owen bought that land and moved 3 houses that were there. He had them moved so he could build a house up on William Street for an extended view to the harbor. One of those houses was that house.

Dana Hodsdon

Tisbury