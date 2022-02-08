Paul Nourse, 70, passed away peacefully at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, on February 1, 2022. He was born in Weymouth, Mass., on July 20, 1951, and was the son of John and Dolores Nourse.

Paul lived life to the fullest and founded a number of business enterprises, including a commercial fishing business, a paving company, and a building and land development company. Paul, known for his sense of humor, will be greatly missed. He is survived by his son, Andrew, stepdaughter Marissa Cutts, and brothers, John of Andover, Mass., and Jeff, of Scituate, Mass. A celebration of life will be held at a later date on Martha’s Vineyard.