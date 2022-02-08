Steamship Authority amendments floated

Two Cape and Islands legislators have proposed amending the Steamship Authority’s enabling act to provide for a chief operating officer (COO) and to set term limits for board members.

State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, and State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, announced at a Tuesday press conference that they had drafted a bill to seek the amendments.

Cyr pointed out that not long ago in 2018 the SSA had a calamitous year with significant ferry mishaps. The response to those mishaps, which Cyr said at one point had knocked out 50 percent of the ferry fleet, was a call for an independent review of the ferry line. A review came to pass and Cyr said both he and Fernandes supported it.

The report generated from it, the HMS report, called for numerous changes to the ferry line. To date the SSA has addressed most of them, however, one suggestion it hasn’t implemented is installing a COO into the management structure. Fernandes said the SSA would be improved by the addition of an COO.

The term limits Fernandes outlined would total nine years of service for any new board member. This was based on change from unlimited service on the board to a maximum of three terms of three years each. Current members who have exhausted nine years would be able to serve out the remainder of their term plus an additional term.

The SSA has a five-member board that represents the ports of Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Barnstable, Falmouth, and New Bedford.

Per the bill, the COO would report to the general manager and would “provide overall organization management to improve agency performance and achieve the mission and goals of the Authority through the use of strategic and performance planning, measurement, analysis, regular assessment of progress, and use of performance information,” among other duties.

“These are very small changes,” Fernandes said. “They will not alter the SSA in any dramatic way. But based on the consultant’s deep dive into the SSA, we believe that these changes will help further a long term vision and improve reliable service for Island residents. And ultimately this small change will help them as they respond to the needs of Islanders.”

SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll declined immediate comment and said the ferry line expects to offer a statement in response to the proposed legislation shortly.