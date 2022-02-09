Chilmark fire station demolition delayed

The demolition of the Chilmark fire station on Menemsha Crossroad has been delayed because of a lack of bids and a walloping nor’easter. The vote to replace the old fire station was made during a town meeting in May. Chilmark town administrator Tim Carroll said the request for proposal has been out “for a while now.”

Carroll said the original bid date was on Monday, Feb. 14. However, Carroll said many people lost power and could not submit applications during the nor’easter, so the deadline for bids was extended to Tuesday, Feb. 22.

“We’d look rather silly if we took down the building without having a way to build a new one,” Carroll said. For the time being, the old building will house some of the Chilmark Fire Department’s vehicles.

The asbestos in the old fire station was already removed during the week of Feb. 6.

The bid documents are available at https://bit.ly/3LpJaqq.