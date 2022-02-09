Chilmark to receive electric vehicle charger grant

Chilmark is one of 54 government and private entities that will receive a grant through the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive program, the Baker-Polito administration announced. The Baker-Polito administration awarded $13.1 million total in grants under the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program (MassEVIP) to install 306 direct current fast charging electric vehicle charging ports at 150 locations to fight climate change and promote electric vehicle use. The program, administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), provides grants covering 100% of the eligible costs of installing charging ports at government-owned properties. For all other locations, the grant covers 80 percent of the eligible costs, which is up to $50,000 per charging port. Grant recipients must provide public access to parking spots and charging ports 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Chilmark will be receiving $42,045 to install one charging port, according to a list of grant recipients.

Massachusetts is working on a regional level with the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management to increase electric vehicles and charging stations in the region. Additionally, the group wants to “enhance the economic benefits associated with [electric vehicles].” Some grantees also plan to “combine or leverage MassEVIP funding with make-ready infrastructure” from National Grid and Eversource.