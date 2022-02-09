Sports highlights

1 of 7

Indoor track competes at championships

The Vineyarder indoor track team competed at the Cape and Islands League Championships Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Down a few runners, the team competed in several events.

The highlight on the boys team was Zach Utz in first place for the one mile run with a 4:27.29 time. Additionally, the boys 4×800 meter relay team got first place with a 9:36.44 time. Calvin Brooks, Sam Fetters, Rodeo Purves-Langer, and Daniel Serpa made up the relay team.

The boys team filled in the boxes on the 100 meter run with Jonathan Norton in first place (2:46.27), Daniel Serpa in third (2:53.04), Sam Fetters in fifth (2:54.90), Calvin Brooks in 10th (3:10.45), and Rodeo Purves-Langer in 11th (3:14.80). Duncan Brown snagged fourth in the 600 meter run with a 1:35.46 time.

On the girls team, Alexa Shroeder was the lone finisher and came in second place in the one mile run with a 5:48.91 time.

Girls hockey team riding that win one, lose one train

The MVRHS girls hockey team had a dominant win over Dennis-Yarmouth, playing one of the team’s best games of the season.

Taking on Dennis-Yarmouth at home Thursday, the team came out on top 5-1 with Alana Nevin scoring her first career hat trick, Coach Geoghan Coogan said. “That was a pretty good up and down effort against a pretty physical DY team,” he said. “We were able to keep our heads and do what we were supposed to do. It was a great game. Alana had a terrific game that day. She’s been a complete player for us this year.”

The team had a “bit of a stinker” against Sandwich on Sunday, the coach said. The final score was 6-1, but the Vineyarders kept it close through the first period and a half, Coach Coogan said. “Sandwich is a real good team, very deep, something like we’re hoping to be in the next few years as we get more and more girls in the program,” Coach Coogan said. “They just wore us down. We battled as hard as we could… Their depth just got to us. They’re a good team and should make a good run. They have a light’s out goaltender and three lines that just keep the pressure on you.” It was a difficult loss, but Coach Coogan said they competed well. “It’s a good lesson for them to see that and see what we have to do to turn the corner,” he said.

A game against Latin Academy was postponed because of an ice storm in Boston.

The team, now 7-7, has a busy schedule ahead. The girls will take on the Nauset Co-op on Wednesday, Barnstable at home Saturday, travel to Nantucket on Sunday, and then Nantucket back the next Thursday.

With that 7-7 record they’re still in the hunt for postseason. Teams with a .500 record or better automatically make it. “That’s the goal,” Coach Coogan said.

Vineyard boy hoopers win three in a row

The Vineyarder boys basketball team had a busy week. Last Friday in a matchup with Monomoy, the boys snagged the win in a 77-74 shootout. Down 13 at the half, the team scored 11 unanswered points and battled the rest of the way for the win.

“We had balanced scoring with Matheus Rodrigues leading the way with 14 and Nate Story, Ryan Koster, and Geo Meikle each scoring 13,” head coach Mike Joyce told The Times.

The team then traveled to Nantucket on Sunday and got another win, 55-52. Matheus Rodrigues was the team’s driving force, scoring 25 points and bringing in 21 rebounds. Josh Lake helped out with two points, three steals, and eight rebounds. “Despite foul trouble Matheus and Geo Meikle were able to stay in the game and really dominate the paint,” Joyce said.

The team was away on Tuesday at Dennis-Yarmouth where the team won 67-57. Matheus led all scorers again with 26 points on 12 for 15 shooting. “Matheus also pulled down 11 rebounds. Josh Lake had another solid game scoring 13 points while Nate Story chipped in with 10 points,” Joyce added.

The team heads to East Bridgewater Thursday and Lowell on Saturday. The team’s senior night is Feb. 15 when they take on Monomoy.