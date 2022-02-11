O.B. health agent quits due to ‘death threat’ 

Oak Bluffs Health Meegan Lancaster is leaving her job because of an alleged threat on her life in the form of shell casings she says were deposited in her tote bag.

Lancaster, who was on the front lines of the pandemic since it began, was also at the center of the controversial synthetic turf project at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. In December, she proposed draft regulations to ban artificial turf containing per- and poly-fluoralykyl substances, more commonly referred to as PFAS. The draft regulations also explore PFAS threats to water sources.

The subject of PFAS has invited heated debate to the Oak Bluffs board of health. This is because the long polarized Martha’s Vineyard track and field project has been planned with an artificial field surface composed of plastics that contain contested amounts of PFAS.

Lancaster told The Times she does not know why anyone would place shell casings in her bag but her strongest suspicion is that it may be related to the PFAS or the high school track and field project. Lancaster said the tote had been at work with her at temporary town hall, interconnected trailers used while a heavy remodel of the town hall was underway. She found the casings in the tote last Saturday.

Lancaster described her vehicle and home as secure. She said she hasn’t has visitors so she found it unlikely the casings entered the tote anywhere else but at work.

“I haven’t had a key to my office since Christmas—it has never been locked,” Lancaster said.

Occasionally the main door to the trailers was unlocked as well, Lancaster said.

Lancaster said the shells aren’t anything that would have been on a desk that may have fallen into the tote, nor are they a type of ammunition she keeps herself.

“I will never go back in the building,” she said. “That’s why I quit. Because I don’t feel safe. My husband is scared. I’m scared.”

Oak Bluffs Police Sgt. Nicholas Curelli told The Times the shell casings are being actively investigated. He declined any further comment on that investigation.

During her tenure, Lancaster said she has had people come in the board of health office and yell at her and need to be removed by police, but she’s never had a threat like the bullet casings before.

“I’ve always tried to be mindful of not putting myself in positions where harm could come to me. Housing inspections I’ve always had a police officer come with me,” she said.

Lancaster added that she enjoyed her job as health agent and that leaving it was for her safety.

“I just want people to know what happened to me, I want people to know why I’m quitting. It’s not that I lost my mind,” she said. “I can’t do it anymore because of my concerns about safety.”

An emotional Lancaster said she was not sure if she would be staying on as a board of health member in Edgartown.

“I’ve poured so much into this,” she said. “It just sucks, it really sucks.”

Lancaster also shared a letter she provided the board of health on Feb. 2 outlining her concerns with the synthetic turf field and possible contamination from PFAS. She told the board members in that letter that she feared threats. She said the project doesn’t meet the requirements set forth by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission that it be PFAS-free.

“I am concerned that by having brought these facts to light I may suffer professional, and personal, harm,” she wrote to board members. “I am aware that proponents of the artificial turf are claiming that I am biased against this project, are actively harassing me and are seeking to engage other locally elected officials in an effort to disparage me. I am not biased against this project. On the contrary, I [am] simply doing my job, trying to protect the citizens of our community from additional PFAS contamination. I am happy to answer any questions you might have regarding this matter.”

Lancaster has been the target of Facebook posts on the pro-field site with field proponents claiming that draft regulations to ban fields that contain PFAS are being orchestrated by field opponents, primarily the Field Fund.