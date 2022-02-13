James Rogers

James E. Rogers, 86, passed away peacefully, August 14, 2021, surrounded by family at his home in Oak Bluffs. He was the loving husband of Sylvia (Coutinho) Rogers.

Jim was born in Oak Bluffs on June 4, 1935, to Everett and Genevieve Rogers. He graduated from Oak Bluffs High School in 1953. After serving in the U.S. Army, Jim began a lifelong career in the Rogers Freight and Coca Cola Distribution family business. Jim had many fascinating stories to share about his trucking experiences on and off the Vineyard.

A hardworking man, he did take leisure time with Sylvia traveling together meeting friends on road trips, and also enjoyed a cruise. Throughout their marriage, Jim and Sylvia looked forward to socializing with lifelong friends at monthly theme dinner parties, the highlight being the Halloween costume party, wearing Sylvia’s costume creations.

Jim’s family shares many fun memories of their drives to Wasque Beach on Chappaquiddick for cookouts and quahog digging. Fun memories too of swimming at State Beach in Oak Bluffs, and rowing boats in Sengekontacket Pond. Jim loved the water and enjoyed driving by the Oak Bluffs waterfront for a peaceful end of the work day.

Jim, a kind devoted family man, was deeply loved by his wife, children, and grandchildren who miss him dearly.

Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, daughter Rebecca Rogers and her partner Roland Rondeau of Mashpee, son Leigh Rogers of Vineyard Haven, daughter Camilla Rogers of Oak Bluffs, grandsons CJ Barstow, Michael Willoughby, Joshua Rogers, great grandsons Nathan and Andrew Finnegan-Allen, sisters Mary Ellen Rogers, Alita Zalgenas and her husband Ben, Susan Absten and her husband Bud, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jim was predeceased by his brother, Jerome (Jerry) Rogers, on May 10, 2021.