Aquinnah: The ads were okay

Super Bowl Sunday and a wintry snowfall! I was not expecting that, although I enjoyed the two-hour delay from the schools since I was up late watching the Super Bowl. It was a tight game, complete with some amazing catches, surprising injuries (Odell Beckham Jr.) and questionable calls. The half-time show was nostalgic and well done, although it was odd that it was happening in broad daylight due to the timing in L.A. The ads were okay, my favorites being the return of the E-trade baby, the Ewan McGregor spot for Expedia, and the Sopranos-themed Chevy truck ad.

A reminder that Carl Widdis’ tree is still up by his gravesite. You can come and put a decoration on it or make a promise to do a good deed for someone. You can also come and just talk to Carl. In these dark winter days, we could all benefit from staying connected through service, which seemed to be how Carl lived his life.

The Aquinnah Cultural Center will hold an author talk with Dr. Jean M. O’Brien on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 7 pm. Dr. O’Brien is the author of “Dispossession by Degrees,” she will be discussing the book and her work regarding the erasure of Indigenous people from the historical record in New England, with a focus on Massachusetts. The talk will include a question-and-answer period after her presentation. A Zoom link will be sent out ahead of the event. To register, go to the ACC Facebook page and click on the link provided.

The Aquinnah Public Library will host a meeting of the book group today, Thursday, Feb. 17, at 3 pm to discuss “The Heart’s Invisible Furies” by John Boyne via Zoom. Email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register. Free yoga classes on Saturday morning are continuing through February, on Saturday, Feb. 19 and 26, at 10 am. Registered yoga teacher Jannette Vanderhoop will guide participants through an hour-long Kripalu yoga class suitable for all levels of experience. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to sign up. On Thursday, Feb. 24, at 5 pm, learn how to make a simple knitting project. This is a beginner-friendly knitting group for all ages with materials and instructions provided. The group meets on Zoom. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register and arrange pick up of your materials.

You have two more chances to see the films of Sidney Poitier at the M.V. Playhouse on Monday nights. The Playhouse has been showing Mr. Poitier’s films throughout the month of February in honor of Black History Month and Mr. Poitier’s passing on Jan. 6 of this year. On Feb. 21, “In the Heat of the Night” from 1967, directed by Norman Jewison and also starring Rod Steiger. On Feb. 28, “To Sir, With Love” also from 1967, directed by James Clavell.

At Pathways this week, there will be a guest reader during the Tuesday Night Writer’s Series. Sandra Lim will be reading from her work; the program begins at 7 pm. Pathways will be on hiatus the week of school vacation (which is the first week in March this year) and will return the following week.

The AARP will provide free tax help through the up-Island Council on Aging on Feb. 25 and March 15. You must sign up for a date and appointment time. As in years past, the volunteers will be doing the taxes remotely. Please call the UICOA for appointment time and more information at 508-693-2896.

Happy Birthday to Chelsea Ives Kelley, who celebrates on Tuesday, and to Juli Flanders, who celebrates on Wednesday.