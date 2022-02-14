Chilmark: The best Valentine’s present I could ask for

Last week was filled with bad news about friends, one slipped on the ice and broke his hip, and the week went on culminating in the news fellow MV Times contributor Jack Shea, who recently interviewed my husband, had passed away. My heart goes out to his family, friends and colleagues. Learn more about him here: mvtimes.com/2022/02/13/a-joy-to-be-around/.

I am grateful to my son Sawyer and veterinarian Dr. Michelle Jasny, who stabilized our 3-and-a-half-year-old rescue dog Toby last week. I wasn’t home when my son called concerned about Toby. Although we agreed he should keep on eye on Toby, he decided to get an emergency vet appointment and I’m so thankful he acted. None of us know exactly what caused Toby’s condition of not being able to keep water or food down, but he needed to receive subcutaneous fluids before being sent home with medication and watched closely. Toby is fine thanks to the wonderful care he received — that was the best Valentine’s present I could ask for.

Maybe this is the year you finally submit an entry for the M.V. Ag Society annual fair poster contest. Submissions in all media accepted through April 1, but must be an original artwork sized 18 inches x 24 inches and can be dropped off at the Agricultural Hall on Panhandle Road in West Tisbury or mailed to P. O. Box 73, West Tisbury, MA 02575. Learn more at marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org.

Clark Myers hosts Arnie’s Poetry Cafe at the M.V. Playhouse on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 pm with poets Maureen Hill, Delilah Hammarland, and Donald Nitchie. Free with pre-registration at mvplayhouse.org.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary offers an in-depth boat safety course including boating law, safety equipment, safe operation and navigation, and trailering to prepare you for a boating certificate. Class will be held Saturday, March 12, from 9 am to 5 pm at the West Tisbury Fire Station on State Road, across from Conroy Apothecary. The cost is $50 per person and $30 for additional members of the same family. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required. Masks will be provided. Class size is limited to 15 participants. For more information or registration, contact Joseph M. Berini at joe.auxmv@gmail.com or 917-583-4793.

Jill Jupen, M.V. Poet Laureate, is sponsoring a poetry contest with non-tiered cash and book prizes in three age groups to “encourage participation in the Island poetry community.” Two winners each in middle school, high school, and adult poetry will be announced April 15, with awards on Saturday, April 30, at 4 pm at the Chilmark Public Library. Blind and impartial judging by Jill Jupen, Spencer Thurlow, West Tisbury Poet Laureate, and Poetry Drop In’s Donald Nitchie. Submit original work until March 16. Submit to tthorpe@clamsnet.org. Include the poem within the body of your email. Title your work and include your name, age group, address, phone, and email address. Cash prizes of $50 and a book of poetry to be awarded to the winners, along with publication in the local papers. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information.

Order by noon on Thursdays for the M.V. Seafood Collaborative’s community supported seafood program and pick up in Menemsha on Fridays. Learn more at vineyardseafood.org/buy-css. Order forms are up by Tuesday.

In case you haven’t noticed, Menemsha Fish Market has had a series of weekend pop-ups. Look on their Facebook page if you’re craving some local prepared fish take-out, or call 508-645-2282.

The Chilmark library hosts Make a Hardcover Mixed-Media Journal with Laurel Rogers over two Wednesdays at 4 pm, Feb. 16 and 23. Join Peaked Hill Studio’s Yoga class free online Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up, get materials list and get Zoom links. For patrons ages 8 and older you can subscribe to the monthly Chilmark Book Box with library books, toys, snacks, and more. Learn more and register at bit.ly/CLbookbox. Registration for next month’s box is open to Feb. 21. Take and Make craft continue on Thursdays.

Ron Slate’s Open Writing and Poetry Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 9 pm, hosts poet Sandra Lim, whose third book of poetry, “The Curious Thing” was released by W.W. Norton in 2021. Artists Robert Hauck and Wendy Weldon’s Early Work is up at Pathways Arts. For online program links, films and inspiration see pathwaysmv.org/.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held on Zoom, the Meeting ID is 890 298 4151, password 332743, or join at bit.ly/3ninIcB.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.