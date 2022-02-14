Cribbage results

Eighteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown and had a fun night of cribbage. The results were:

1st place – Ron Ferreira with a 12/5 +118 card

2nd place – Collin Evanson with a 10/5 +47 card

3rd place – Bill Russell with a 10/5 +28 card

4th place – Louis Larsen with a 9/4 +71 card

5th place – George Giosmas with a 9/4 +35 card

There were only three 24-point hands and only four skunks (games won by more than 30 points) this week.

If you play cribbage and are looking for something new to do, please come and join us! Just show up at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on Wednesday evenings. We start play at 6 pm sharp.