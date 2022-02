The Martha’s Vineyard Mediation Program wants folks to know there are effective ways of handling conflict, whether it be financial, personal, or interpersonal. Join the group by Zoom and learn how a conflict coach works with clients to productively resolve conflicts in a variety of circumstances such as in the workplace, family, and community. Sign onto Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 5 pm. Email info@mvmediation.org or call 508-693-2999 for more information.