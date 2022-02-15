Court Report: Jan. 24 to Feb. 14, 2022

Jan. 24, 2022

Weslley H. Teixeira-Carvalho, Edgartown; DOB 06/21/1993, driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection sticker, marked lanes violation: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Jan. 28, 2022

Wesley J. Gilpin, Vineyard Haven; DOB 08/16/1990, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, two counts of vandalizing property, intimidating witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pre-trial hearing and to be released with the conditions of stay away from and have no contact nor abuse of the alleged victim, GPS with order to keep away from alleged victim’s residence or workplace, alcohol-free with scram testing.

Jan. 31, 2022

William P. Burke, Vineyard Haven; DOB 03/28/1965, second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Feb. 7, 2022

Tammy J. McLaughlin, Oak Bluffs, assault and battery: continued to pre-trial hearing with $2,000 bail.

Robson Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/25/1978, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: case closed.

Feb. 14

Luiz C. Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 07/15/1966, assault and battery: continued to pre-trial hearing with further conditions to abide by all restraining order conditions.