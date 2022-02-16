Art Class: 2022 Scholastic Awards

1 of 14

When I was a high school student, my community newspaper did a write-up about a sculpture I did that was on exhibit at a small local art gallery. There was something important about seeing my work published in the newspaper. It made me feel like I was officially not only an artist, but a published artist. That meant a lot to me. I included the newspaper clipping in my portfolio, along with some awardwinning pieces. I went on to study at the Massachusetts College of Art, graduating with a degree in graphic design.

A little recognition from my community went a long way in building my confidence as an artist, and now I have the opportunity to do the same for these students.

The MV Times, with help from school staff and the support of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, is honored to publish this collection of artwork by the incredibly talented students of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. We hope you enjoy the work they have been creating. May this be an asset in their blooming artistic careers.

Chris Baer, chair of the Art, Design & Technology Department at MVRHS, helped compile the content. Along with Tiffiney Shoquist, drawing, painting, and fashion teacher; Elsbeth Todd, design and architecture, cartooning, animation, and 3D Design teacher; Brendan Coogan, crafts and sculpture teacher, and Chris Connors, computer technology, programming, and web design teacher.

MV Times’ print production department, along with myself, enjoyed selecting the artwork and provided the layout of this publication.

Many of the works showcased were entered in the 2021-2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards competition, and regional awards were announced Jan. 28, 2022. We selected some works that were not entered in the competition, as well as some that received awards. Art Class can also be viewed online at mvtimes.com, accompanied by a full list of the scholastic award winners from MVRHS and the M.V. Public Charter School.

– Nicole Jackson

A word from Chris Baer, chair of the Art, Design & Technology Department at M.V. Regional High School



Why do I feel the visual arts are especially important to students navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic? Whoo! That’s a big question. This has been a rebuilding year, as students are still relearning how to “school” again — how to be students, how to navigate the social structures and school rules, how to do schoolwork and homework, and more. It’s been a stressful year for everyone — many kids lost a year of growth (not just academics). And teachers, of course, are trying to navigate the evolving landscape, and learn some hard lessons and new tricks. I think all of us have grown an appreciation for ways to make our school a more meaningful community for kids, and how to engage them in ways that are not just grade-driven. We try to offer projects and opportunities that excite kids, and give them tools to let them express themselves in new ways. This year is all about building on engagement. And some kids have also discovered new ways to engage themselves artistically at home, and so we’re sometimes trying to keep up!

M.V. Public Charter School awards

Silver Key

Matti-Lyn Floyd, grade 12, photography, “Lost in a Wish”

Honorable Mention

Matti-Lyn Floyd, grade 12, photography, “Check to You”

M.V. Regional High School awards

Gold Keys

Harding Eville , Grade 12, Photography: “Connection” and “Invasive Species”; Senior Art Portfolio: “Natural Wonders”

, Grade 12, Photography: “Connection” and “Invasive Species”; Senior Art Portfolio: “Natural Wonders” Kayleigh Bollin , Grade 12, Photography, “Seeing Beauty”

, Grade 12, Photography, “Seeing Beauty” Tobias Russell Schaeffer, Grade 10, Photography, “Juvenile Perspective”

Silver Keys Dylan Bowen , Grade 12, Senior Art Portfolio, “Growing Up a Girl”

, Grade 12, Senior Art Portfolio, “Growing Up a Girl” Griffin Stead , Grade 11, Ceramics & Glass, “Beast Upon the Tower”

, Grade 11, Ceramics & Glass, “Beast Upon the Tower” Isabella Merriam , Grade 11, Photography, “Quiero entender”

, Grade 11, Photography, “Quiero entender” Isabella Merriam , Grade 11, Photography, “Pride”

, Grade 11, Photography, “Pride” Jack Holmes , Grade 11, Photography, “Steady Burn”

, Grade 11, Photography, “Steady Burn” Kaitlin Fingado , Grade 10, Photography, “That Horse Whiskey”

, Grade 10, Photography, “That Horse Whiskey” Rodeo Purves-Langer , Grade 9, Photography, “Who is Home?”

, Grade 9, Photography, “Who is Home?” Silas Abrams, Grade 12, Ceramics & Glass, “Bamboo Handled Tea Pot”

Honorable Mentions