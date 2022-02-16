To the Editor:

I am sure that most people have noticed that there is a mathematical anomaly occurring next week on the calendar. It is 2/22/22.

So that’s interesting — but wait.

If you start on 2/20/22 you notice that it is a “palindrome date.” That is, the numbers read the same backwards and forwards. If you continue from there, the next 8 days are also 5 digit palindromes — 2/21/22, 2/22/22, etc. for 8 days, ending with 2/28/22.

BUT WAIT!

If we delve a little deeper, and we look at the hours and minutes, we see some once in a century times. At 2 seconds after 2 minutes after 2 am we get 9 twos in a row. That’s 2/22/ 2:2:22 22 – month, day, hour, minute, second, year.

BUT WAIT!

If we use the military clock where 10 pm is hour 22, we get 11 twos in a row — 2/22/ 22:22 22. That’s: month, day, hour, minute, second, year.

BUT WAIT!

Back to the palindromes. If we add some of the zeroes, we get some pretty unusual patterns;

For instance: 22 02/22 22:20:22 — year, month, day, hour, minute, second. That gives us a 12-digit palindrome.

BUT WAIT!

We will pass an incredible, never to be seen again in I don’t even know how long — an incredible 14 digit palindrome! 2022 02/22 20:22:02 — year, month, day, hour, minute, seconds.

And if you play with the possible combinations, there are many more ways to come up with various mathematical coincidences.

Now, I am not saying this means anything. I am not suggesting anyone gets married, divorced, buys a house, or whatever. It is unlikely your toaster will suddenly break at one of these times. I just want to wish everyone a happy twos-day .

Do what you will with it.

Don Keller

Vineyard Haven