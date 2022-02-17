Chilmark nomination papers available

Chilmark residents have until March 9 to return nomination papers if they wish to run for an elected position in town. Signatures on the nomination papers must be “‘wet,’ “and original,” according to an announcement from the town clerk’s office. “There is no provision for electronic or copied signatures.” Additional information about taking out nomination papers can be found on the clerk’s webpage.

Seats on several boards and committees are up this year including one seat on the planning board and two seats on the finance committee, Town Clerk Jennifer Christy told The Times. There’s one seat up on the select board, she said, and incumbent Jim Malkin already handed in his papers for that.

“The last day to register to vote for the April 27, 2022 Annual Town Election is April 5, 2022,” the announcement states.

The announcement notes annual street list forms were mailed to all residents by Jan. 17, 2022 and should be filled out and returned as soon as possible.

Information about absentee voting can be found on the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s website.

The town clerk’s office can be reached by phone at 508-645-2107 or by email at townclerk@chilmarkma.gov for additional information.