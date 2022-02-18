High winds cancel morning ferries

Early morning high winds have cancelled several Steamship Authority ferry crossing this morning.

According to the NWS, the storm is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

The following trips have been cancelled:

The Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven trip at 7:00 am has been Cancelled due to Weather conditions.

The Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole trip at 7:00 am has been Cancelled due to Weather conditions.

The Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole trip at 7:30 am has been Cancelled due to Weather conditions.

The Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven trip at 8:15 am has been Cancelled due to Weather conditions.

The Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole trip at 8:15 am has been Cancelled due to Weather conditions.

The Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven trip at 8:35 am has been Cancelled due to Weather conditions.

The Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven trip at 9:30 am has been Cancelled due to Weather conditions.

The Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole trip at 9:30 am has been Cancelled due to Weather conditions.

To change or modify a reservation, visit www.steamshipauthority.com, call 508-477-8600, or visit one of the SSA terminals.