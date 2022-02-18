MassDOT road work predictions differ from Tisbury’s

An end of roadwork forecast recently provided to Tisbury’s select board doesn’t precisely align with what the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) anticipates.

Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande told the select board on Feb. 16 that work along Beach Road would wrap up by the Fall of this year. However MassDOT predicted the work will wrap up by the end of the year with some work still potentially carrying over into 2023.

“The work on the project is scheduled to be at full beneficial use, all utility relocations, sidewalk construction, sign installation and paving work done, by the end of 2022,” MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon Riley emailed on Feb. 18. “There is the possibility that some minor work/punch-list will be needed in the Spring 2023, such as landscaping work that is temperature dependent and cannot be done late in the year.”

Originally slated to be a shared use path project that would also replace old, dysfunctional drainage with a better system, the Tisbury select board voted in the spring of 2021 to authorize a reduction in the project’s scope. The reduced project aims to relocate utility poles, refurbish sidewalks, clean and fix up existing drainage, and repave, among other things.