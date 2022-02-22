Volunteers, certified and trained under the AARP Tax Aide Program, will again offer free

income tax preparation assistance for taxpayers, with a special emphasis on taxpayers sixty and older. To ensure the safety of our community during the coronavirus pandemic, assistance will largely be provided remotely. Interested taxpayers should call the Councils on Aging for appointments, and information packages. Taxpayers must complete questionnaires, and provide all relevant tax documents at the time of their appointment.

For further information and to schedule an appointment:

Feb. 18 and March 18- Edgartown Council on Aging Meris Keating 508-627-4368

Feb. 25 and March 15- West Tisbury Council on Aging Joyce Albertine 508-693-2896

March 1 and March 22- Oak Bluffs Council on Aging Rose Cogliano 508-693-4509-3

March 8 and March 11- Tisbury Council on Aging Joyce Stiles-Tucker 508-696-4205