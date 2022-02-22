Aquinnah: Check out the Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative

Happy school vacation week, everyone. I hope you are getting the vacation you want, or are just going to enjoy the lack of traffic on-Island. If you are feeling like you need some movie glamour in your life, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8 pm on TNT. I have been catching up on many of the nominated films in the past two weeks, and while some have been very good — I highly recommend Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” — most of the films have been incredibly long. At least two hours, if not 2 hours and 45 minutes. While I realize we are still somewhat of a captive audience at this phase of the pandemic, and may have the time to sit through a longer film, I don’t want to, unless it’s necessary. And most times, it’s not.

Joan LeLacheur’s Ocean Jewelry studio is open daily by appointment. Call Joanie to schedule to shop her beautiful jewelry and tiles, 508-644-9954 or 508-939-1691. You can also contact her via email at joanlela57@gmail.com.

Today, at the library, learn how to make a simple knitting project. This is a beginner-friendly knitting group for all ages, with all materials and instructions provided. Meeting via Zoom Thursday at 5 pm. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register and organize pickup of your materials. On Saturday, Feb. 26 at 10 am, registered yoga teacher Jannette Vanderhoop will guide participants through an hour-long Kripalu yoga class suitable for beginners as well as those looking for a deeper experience. This class is free; email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Pathways will be on hiatus this upcoming week (school vacation week) and the Writer’s Group will not meet on Tuesday, March 1. They will return on Tuesday, March 8, with author Hananah Zaheer reading from her work.

The fourth annual foster parent recruitment event will be held on Saturday, March 12, from 11 am to 1 pm. The Island does not have enough foster parents, therefore Island children are frequently sent off-Island, leaving behind the only home they have ever known. If you have ever thought of being a foster parent, this event is where you can get your questions answered and find out how you can help. There will be staff on hand from the Department of Children and Families, and local foster parents to field questions and offer guidance. The event will be held at the Wildanger home in Oak Bluffs. To register and to get directions, please call or text 508-326-1155. This is a family-friendly event, so you are welcome to bring your children.

The Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative has many volunteer and job opportunities available at mvnonprofits.org/volunteerandjobboard.

ACE MV has completed and presented its final report, “Next Steps for Martha’s Vineyard: Recommendations to Expand Opportunities for Youth and Young Adults.” This report stems from the UMass Chan School of Medicine Rural Scholars project, sponsored by the Dukes County Health Council. The focus was to identify service gaps, barriers, and needs of the Vineyard’s youth (ages 16-26) who are not employed or enrolled in educational opportunities to better understand how they can be supported in their personal and professional lives. ACE MV worked with dozens of community stakeholders to develop the comprehensive and formal recommendations laid out in their report. While the report recommends many areas to be considered for improving support to young people on the Island, the writers reported that the research does not adequately represent the voices of the Brazilian and Wampanoag young adults, communities that are commonly widely underrepresented and underserved by Vineyard programs. This is valuable work that has been done. I highly recommend looking it up on acemv.org and studying it.

Happy 91st birthday to Anne Vanderhoop — she celebrated her birthday on Monday, Feb. 21, with her family. May you have many more happy and active years! Happy birthday to Angie Park-Sayles, who celebrates on Feb. 24, and to Jo-Ann Eccher, whose birthday is March 2.