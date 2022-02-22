Andrea Sage Delangavant-Pantalone

Brianna Pantalone and Spencer Delangavant-Sahr of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Andrea Sage Delangavant-Pantalone, on Feb. 14, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Andrea weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces.

Lukas Anthony Olender

Brianna Sylvia Olender and William Olender of Stratford, CT., announce the birth of a son, Lukas Anthony Olender, on Feb. 16, 2022, at Bridgeport Hospital. Lukas weighed 4 pounds, 1 ounce, and was welcomed home by big sister, Lexi. Grandparents are Timothy and Janet Sylvia of West Tisbury, Angelica Olender and the late William Olender of Stratford, CT. The great-grandparents are Judith Pachico, the late Melvin Anthony Pachico, and the late Bradford and Pauline Sylvia, all of Vineyard Haven.

Julia Grace DeBettencourt

Theodore DeBettencourt and Anita DeBettencourt of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Julia Grace DeBettencourt, on Jan. 25, 2022, at Atrium Health. Julia weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces.