Chilmark: Coast Guard offers boat safety course

The Grey Barn and Farm Bakery spring bread program is back. Each share supports the donation of a weekly loaf to the Island Food Pantry. Learn more and sign up at bit.ly/GreyBarnBread.

Here’s the Island Food Pantry Wish List: bit.ly/IFPwishlist. If you want to run a food drive to celebrate your birthday or anniversary, or a neighborhood or block drive — family, friends, co-workers helping out this time of year are sorely needed, and Island Grown Initiative will help; see bit.ly/aboutIFP.

Please note the 5 pm deadline on Wednesday, March 9, for candidates to submit nomination papers for the certification of voter signatures for an office that will appear on the April 27 annual town election ballot. See bit.ly/ChilPositions for positions available, and bit.ly/ChilNominations for more information about nomination papers.

If you’ve ever considered being a foster parent, please attend the foster parent informational meeting with local foster parents and professionals, 11 am to 1 pm, Saturday, March 1,. You and your children are welcome. Feel free to call or text with any questions, or RSVP to Elexis Wildanger at 508-326-1155. Applications to start the process will be available upon request.

Submit an entry for the M.V. Ag Society annual fair poster contest; all media accepted through April 1, must be an original artwork sized 18 inches by 24 inches, and can be dropped off at the Agricultural Hall on Panhandle Road in West Tisbury or mailed to P. O. Box 73, West Tisbury, MA 02575. Learn more at marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org. Go for it.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary offers an in-depth boat safety course, including boating law, safety equipment, safe operation and navigation, and trailering, to prepare you for a boating certificate. Class will be held Saturday, March 12, from 9 am to 5 pm at the West Tisbury Fire Station on State Road, across from Conroy Apothecary. The cost is $50 per person, and $30 for additional members of the same family. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Masks will be provided. Class size is limited to 15 participants. For more information or registration, contact Joseph M. Berini at joe.auxmv@gmail.com or 917-583-4793.

If you’ve been writing poetry, please enter the Island Poetry Contest, with nontiered cash and book prizes in three age groups, to “encourage participation in the Island poetry community.” Two winners each in middle school, high school, and adult poetry will be announced on April 15, with awards on Saturday, April 30, at 4 pm at the Chilmark library. Blind and impartial judging by Jill Jupen, M.V. poet laureate; Spencer Thurlow, West Tisbury poet laureate; and Poetry Drop In’s Donald Nitchie. Submit original work until March 16 to tthorpe@clamsnet.org. Include the poem in the body of your email. Title your work, and include your name, age group, address, phone, and email address. Cash prizes of $50 and a book of poetry will be awarded to the winners, along with publication in the M.V. papers. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information.

The M.V. Seafood Collaborative’s community-supported seafood program is over for this season, now that Island fish markets are opening up.

Check out Menemsha Fish Market’s pop-ups. Look on its Facebook page if you’re craving some local prepared fish takeout, or call 508-645-2282.

Be sure to enjoy all that our local farm stands offer. Besides regularly open Allen Farm, Grey Barn, Mermaid Farm, and North Tabor Farm, you also may find Beetlebung Farm sporadically open.

The Chilmark library hosts author Molly Peacock on Tuesday, March 1, at 7 pm to speak about “Flower Diary: Mary Hiester Reid Paints, Travels, Marries and Opens a Door,” a virtually unknown Edwardian-era artist trained by Thomas Eakins, who produced over 300 stunning portraits. On Wednesday, March 2, at 6 pm, join Tom Silver for “Hokusai and Japan in the Floating World,” a lecture about Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849), his life and times, and his influence on European artists. Join Peaked Hill Studio’s yoga class free online Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom program links. Patrons 8 and older can subscribe to the monthly Chilmark Book Box, with library books, toys, snacks, and more. Learn more and register at bit.ly/CLbookbox. Take and Make craft continues on Thursdays.

Jesse Keller Jason offers a weekly free community dance class Saturdays from 10:30 to 11:30 am at the West Tisbury library, and all are welcome. No sign-ups required, just a mask for library entry. Learn more at bit.ly/WTdanceclass.

Artists Robert Hauck’s and Wendy Weldon’s Early Work is up at Pathways Arts. For online program links, films, and inspiration, see pathwaysmv.org.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held on Zoom; the Meeting ID is 890 298 4151, password 332743, or join at bit.ly/ZoomChilCh.

School break extends from Monday, Feb. 28 to Friday, March 4. Enjoy the quietest week of the year.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.