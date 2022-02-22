Cooking with colors

Get your kids out of the house and into the fun and educational Farm Institute kitchen for some themed cooking lessons. For this segment, Lindsay Brown teaches young chefs how different colored foods can benefit the body and mind in different ways. Participants will cook delicious (red) tomato soup on Monday, Feb. 28, from 9 am to 12 pm, along with Slough Farm mini beef meatballs. Cost is $40 for member children or $50 for non-member children per day. Email lbrown@thetrustees.org or call 508-627-7007.