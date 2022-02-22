Cribbage Results

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, 22 players showed up at the American Legion in Edgartown to play cribbage. We played six games, and here are the results.

First, Louis Larsen with an 11/5 +53

Second, Jack Silvia with a 10/5 + 83 card

Third, Tony Rezendes with a 10/5 +61 card

Fourth, Collin Evanson with a 10/5 +54 card

Fifth, Ron Ferreira with a 10/5 -1 card

We had four 24-point hands, and only three skunks (a win greater than 30 points). We play every Wednesday night — sign-in is at 5:45, and play starts at 6 pm sharp. If you like cribbage and can play a game in 20 minutes, come on down and join the fun!