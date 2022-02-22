Edgartown Council on Aging

The world knows Agatha Christie as the creator of Hercules Poirot, Miss Marple, and an amazing series of puzzling detective novels. In the 1950s, she also adapted a number of her stories into plays for the London stage.

Elizabeth Villard, playwright, historian, and ferry captain, will lead a group reading of “The Hollow,” one of these dramas. Its 10 characters must struggle to solve the murder of one of the visitors at a country weekend. They must do this without the help of Christie’s familiar detectives.

“The Hollow” is a lovely look into the elegant upper-class world of Britain, a first-class puzzle, and ultimately a sad look into the power of love. Readers will get a chance to read the roles of eccentric British aristocrats, bungling detectives, and a Hollywood movie star.

You must call or email Meris to register in advance. Audience members and readers are welcome!

Robin Putnam from the Boston Office of Consumer Affairs will be hosting a Zoom presentation on “Fraud, Scams, and Online Safety.” Thursday, March 24, at 10 am. Please email mkeating@edgartown-ma.us to register.

Michael Haydn, Piano Voice Guitar. Zoom performance on Friday, March 4, at 1 pm. Please join us as we welcome Michael to perform a small selection from his extensive repertoire on the piano.

Adele Dreyer on Piano. Friday, March 18, at 1 pm. Join us for an hour with this lovely pianist. Log in, relax, and enjoy.

Conversation Group. Thursdays, March 10 and 24, from 11 am to noon if in-person, 1-2 pm if on Zoom.

Mindfulness Meditation with Ed Merck via Zoom. Fridays at 9:30 am.

Knitting for Charity meets Tuesdays 10 am-noon at the Anchors or on Zoom. All are welcome. Yarn and supplies provided.

You must call at least 24 hours in advance to register for lunches.

Brown Bag Lunch pickup at the ECOA. Tuesdays 11 am – 12:30 pm. $3. See newsletter for weekly offering.

Friday Café To-Go! Pickup at the Anchors. Fridays 11 am – 12:30 pm. $5. See newsletter for weekly selection.

Tai Chi with Nan Doty, Wednesdays 9:30-10:30.

Yoga with Carol Vega, Tuesdays 9-10 am.

The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. Masks are required in all town buildings. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4.

To stay updated on programs, sign up to receive our emails and monthly digital newsletter at mkeating@edgartown-ma.us, or call 508-627-4368. edgartowncoa.com.