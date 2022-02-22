Edgartown School spelling bee results

On Thursday, Feb. 17, the Edgartown School resumed its annual tradition of the Edgartown School Spelling Bee. The following 12 students represented their homerooms: Harlow Hannah, Demyen Heile, Damon Reed, Cameron Stanton, Desmond Moore, Mabel DeRoche, Cuyler Fisher, Lethicia Diniz, Alexis LaVigne, Addison McDonough, Syius Rivera, and Brynn Savva.

The format was quite different from years’ past due to COVID, however the school was still buzzing with excitement. According to a press release from the school, colorful banners for each of the contestants lined the Edgartown School library walls and the audience of family members offered their in-person support. Meanwhile, several cameras were set up and the bee was broadcast live into each classroom via Zoom. Cheers of encouragement were heard coming from many classrooms as the tension built for 21 rounds. In the end, 7th grader Addison McDonough secured her position as the formidable champ with the winning word: linsey-woolsey. The runner up was 7th grader Alexis LaVigne. Addison will represent the Edgartown School at the Islandwide bee in March.