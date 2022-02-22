Legendary Chilmark moderator Everett Poole dies at 91

Menemsha stalwart Everett Poole, who served as Chilmark town moderator for 45 years, died peacefully on Monday. He was 91 years old.

Poole’s wife Diane confirmed his death and said he was surrounded by family.

“He loved this whole Island and everybody here,” she said. “He was able to die at home.”

Poole was a Chilmark man through and through, having grown up on land that his seafaring family held for more than 350 years.

He took up the town moderator job in 1976, telling The Times in 2017 he took the job out of a sense of civic obligation. The gavel was a perk.

“The town needed a moderator and nobody else wanted the job, and somebody had to do it,” he said in Times interview. “I like slamming the gavel down and telling people they’re out of line…I only ever had one person come after me trying to hit me on the head. It’s generally non combative. And it’s nice not being involved in politics — as moderator, I can’t take a stand on anything.”

Poole only recently handed off his role as moderator to Janet Weidner.

Poole was the owner of Poole’s Fish Market, a powerhouse wholesale and retail fish market that at one time held a “virtual monopoly” on the Menemsha seafood scene, notably in lobsters. Poole opened the fish market in 1944 and sold the business to the Larsen family in 2005.

After leaving the fish market business, Poole opened the Chilmark Chandlery, a marine supply and ship equipment store on Basin Road.

Menemsha resident Debbie Packer said she was heartbroken over the loss.

“I know that hearts are broken all over the Island and all over Chilmark,” Packer said.

Packer described Poole as “our lighthouse and our mooring and our rock.”

Chilmark select board member Bill Rossi said he’s known Poole since the early 70s.

“Everett was an iconic figure in Chilmark, Up-Island, and the Island in general,” he said. “People of his generation really represent what Chilmark and Menemsha are all about. Our hearts are out to his family.”

Rich Saltzberg contributed to this report.