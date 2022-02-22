MVC4L’s Family Caregiver and Dementia Support Services

The Family Caregiver Support Program advocates for caregivers, provides information and referral to programs and services in support of your caregiving efforts, and has meaningful tools and tips for a better caregiving experience. It’s for any caregiver living on Martha’s Vineyard, or who is caring for someone living on Martha’s Vineyard.

Services

Individual sessions with a trained clinician to help caregivers navigate resources and manage care for their loved one and themselves. Services may include:

memory screenings

caregiver counseling

habilitation therapy*

information and referral

family meeting facilitation

Alzheimer’s/dementia education and support

Fee for service

Please call for information. Our goal is to provide affordable family support services to any caregiver in need of support. If you feel you are unable to afford the fee, please let us know, and there may be scholarship assistance available.

Caregiver counseling

We can help you navigate the system of public and private care for the best plan to meet your needs. Consultation can be provided in the home, at our office, or over the phone. We can meet with caregivers individually or as a family.

* Habilitation therapy

Habilitation therapy is a nonmedical, interpersonal approach to caring for someone with memory loss. Habilitation strengthens an individual’s current abilities to improve and maintain functional independence. Learn how to simplify tasks and help your loved one participate more fully in his/her own care, and be an active participant in life. The habilitation approach helps the caregiver manage behaviors, reduces caregiver stress, and can help to facilitate a more rewarding caregiving experience.

Dementia caregiver support group

The dementia caregiver support group provides a confidential and supportive atmosphere for caregivers to come together to find encouragement, comfort, and advice from others who share similar experiences and concerns. Free of charge.

Contact the Family Caregiver Support Program at 508-939-9440. More information at mvcenter4living.org.

Supportive Day Program

A daily activity program for individuals who are at risk if left alone or may experience memory challenges. There is room in the program for more guests. Call us to reserve a spot for exercise, arts, music, drama, and special presentations. We run our program Monday to Friday, 9 am – 2 pm.

Open House Music and Memory Cafe

Please join us on Fridays from 10 to 11 am with your loved one for some music and singing. Masks & vaccinations required.

Community Foundation Utility Support

If you are struggling to pay your utilities during this difficult time, please reach out to Leslie at MV Center for Living 508-939-9440, ext. 106, to apply for assistance.

MVC4L Community Outreach

MVRHS Luncheon

A delightful experience provided by the M.V. Regional High School Culinary Arts department. Great food and live music once a month during the school year.

Reservations required: 508-939-9440

Please join us Thursday, March 10

MVRHS Culinary Arts Dining Room

Music at 11; lunch will be served promptly at 11:30

Visit mvcenter4living.org to view the upcoming menu.