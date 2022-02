Mardis Gras is coming up on March 1, and you can be sure that Chef Chris Look has your bases covered for a tasty and relatively easy recipe to wow Fat Tuesday guests. Get out your beads and sequins, and don’t miss this recipe for sweet, hot, and succulent shrimp plopped onto a bed of creamy grits in a pool of rich, red broth. Tune in on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 5 to 6:30 pm. Provided by the Edgartown library via Zoom. To sign up for Zoom access, register at edgartownlibrary.org.