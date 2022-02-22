Ongoing programs
The Tisbury Senior Center remains closed, until further notice. We are unable to have in-person programs or activities due to the omicron variant (COVID). We continue to serve our older adults by phone and one-on-one by appointment.
We can provide access for you to services, supports, food distribution, wellness and blood pressure clinic, diabetes support, and fuel assistance. Call 508-696-4205.
Meanwhile, enjoy at home: practice making card designs, stretching to keep limber, calming with meditation.
When the senior center reopens, we hope you will enjoy:
Mondays
Knitting, 10:30 am: Starting a new group. Bring a friend, or just stop by!
Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, 10:30 am: templates provided at class.
Tuesdays
Fitness with Catie, 10 am
Your Most Favorite Book/Author, share thoughts with group discussion; 11 am
Meditation Yoga with Steve, TBA
Wednesdays
Play Reading, followed by discussion, 9 am
Ukulele Players, 1-3 pm
Thursdays
Fitness with Catie, 10 am
Discussion Group, 11 am Topic continues: “Positivity Matters!”
4 Kings Corner for Seniors, 1:30 pm
Fridays
Party Bridge, with Trudy, 1 pm
Announcements and special events:
March 1, Wellness Clinic – 10:30-11:30 am
March 1-15, Food Distribution, 10am – noon
March 10, Legal Advice. Arthur Bergeron, 1-3 pm. Call the Tisbury Senior Center at 508-696-4205 for an appointment.
March 17, A SHINE counselor will be visiting the Tisbury Senior Center, 9 am to noon. Please call 508-696-4205 to set up an appointment.
March 21, Diabetes Support Group mMeeting, 1-2 pm. Call the Tisbury Senior Center at 508-696-4205 for info.
March 8 and 11, Tax Assistance will be provided by volunteers trained by AARP. Space is limited, so please call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.
We are taking fuel assistance applications. Call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.
We will be delivering Easter dinners on Easter Sunday, April 17. If you would like a dinner, please call the Tisbury Senior Center or the Council on Aging in your town.
Volunteers are needed to deliver Easter dinners. Call Joyce at 508-696-4205 if you can help.