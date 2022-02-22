Ongoing programs

The Tisbury Senior Center remains closed, until further notice. We are unable to have in-person programs or activities due to the omicron variant (COVID). We continue to serve our older adults by phone and one-on-one by appointment.

We can provide access for you to services, supports, food distribution, wellness and blood pressure clinic, diabetes support, and fuel assistance. Call 508-696-4205.

Meanwhile, enjoy at home: practice making card designs, stretching to keep limber, calming with meditation.

When the senior center reopens, we hope you will enjoy:

Mondays

Knitting, 10:30 am: Starting a new group. Bring a friend, or just stop by!

Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, 10:30 am: templates provided at class.

Tuesdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Your Most Favorite Book/Author, share thoughts with group discussion; 11 am

Meditation Yoga with Steve, TBA

Wednesdays

Play Reading, followed by discussion, 9 am

Ukulele Players, 1-3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion Group, 11 am Topic continues: “Positivity Matters!”

4 Kings Corner for Seniors, 1:30 pm

Fridays

Party Bridge, with Trudy, 1 pm

Announcements and special events:

March 1, Wellness Clinic – 10:30-11:30 am

March 1-15, Food Distribution, 10am – noon

March 10, Legal Advice. Arthur Bergeron, 1-3 pm. Call the Tisbury Senior Center at 508-696-4205 for an appointment.

March 17, A SHINE counselor will be visiting the Tisbury Senior Center, 9 am to noon. Please call 508-696-4205 to set up an appointment.

March 21, Diabetes Support Group mMeeting, 1-2 pm. Call the Tisbury Senior Center at 508-696-4205 for info.

March 8 and 11, Tax Assistance will be provided by volunteers trained by AARP. Space is limited, so please call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.

We are taking fuel assistance applications. Call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.

We will be delivering Easter dinners on Easter Sunday, April 17. If you would like a dinner, please call the Tisbury Senior Center or the Council on Aging in your town.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Easter dinners. Call Joyce at 508-696-4205 if you can help.