Veterans Survey

Hello! The Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) and the Women Veterans’ Network (WVN) are conducting a survey of women veterans in the commonwealth, and we need your help. Please share this survey link and flyer with any women veterans in your personal or professional networks. Those who complete the survey will be eligible to enter a raffle to win one of 20 Dunkin’ gift cards, each valued at $20.

This survey is focused on understanding the services that women veterans in the commonwealth currently use, and those that could best support their unique circumstances and the issues that impact them.

The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete, and can be done on a computer or a mobile device — women veterans can simply go to this link to begin: tinyurl.com/5n6j2ybd, or use QR code on the flyer..

Responses to this survey will help DVS better understand how women veterans interact with the department and other service providers. The anonymous survey results will be used to develop recommendations for strategies to better engage women veterans and to direct resources in ways that better support women veterans and their families.

Thank you for your support of this effort.