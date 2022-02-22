Winter break with Felix Neck

Join Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary for a fun and active week outdoors during winter break, suitable for children in grades K-5. Kids should be prepared to be outside in nature all day searching for tracks of Vineyard creatures, and learning how different animals survive during the winter. On Wednesday, March 2, from 10 am to 2 pm, the theme will be “Wild Wonders.” The weeklong event costs $80 for members and $90 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Financial aid is available, thanks to Friends of Sengekontacket. Call 508-627-4850.

