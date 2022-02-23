Seventh grade travel team wins big

1 of 2

The Martha’s Vineyard seventh grade boys travel team capped a stellar 10-1 season with a 3-0 playoff sweep to bring home the Cape Cod youth league championship.

The boys defeated Wareham 42-32 in the final game to secure the title. The team of 11, comprised of Jacoby Light, Leo Napior, Chandler Blau, Landon Lepine, Drey Thomas, Connor Beeson, Fletcher Zack, Aiden Rivera, Taurus Biskis, Jackson Munson, and Jax Trott worked hard all season, according to Head Coach Jeremy Light.

Along with Assistant Coach Jay Napior, Light said the team was a joy to coach. Many of the kids have been playing together since third and fourth grade. The synchronization showed, with the team averaging 48 points a game, and only giving up 33 points a game.

In the final game against Wareham, Light said it wasn’t the team’s best game, despite the win.

“We did not play our best game,” Light said. “We struggled the whole night, but went on an 8-0 run at the end, so it was pretty exciting for the team.”

The team got a boost all season from the 6 foot 4 Ladon Lepine, who had never played basketball, but was willing to learn. Light said by the end of the season, he started to gel with the team and discovered a love for the game.

Light said he was especially proud of how 11 boys tried out for the team and 11 boys made the team. He said many teams have 40 or more kids try out.

Next up is a tournament in Barnstable, where the seventh graders will play 12 teams from across the state. Whoever wins that game is invited to a regional tournament for travel teams across New England.