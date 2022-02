To the Editor:

I have to echo John Hough’s Letter to the Editor on the passing of Jack Shea. As an Island author, I always took it as a supreme compliment when Jack would review or recommend one of my books. He’d come to the house, sit down with me at the dining room table, and interview me, as well as inquire about the latest book. In the end he had a sense of what I was trying to say, and the backstory of how the book came to be written. RIP, Jack!

Chris Knowles

Vineyard Haven