New outreach coordinator for the Up-Island CoA

The West Tisbury select board unanimously approved Susan Habekost as the Up-Island council on aging’s outreach coordinator. According to West Tisbury select board chair Skipper Manter, Habekost had “briefly held” the same position before in the past.

“We interviewed several individuals and Ms. Habekost came up to the top,” Manter said. He also said Habekost had the recommendation from Joyce Albertine, the Up-Island council on aging director.

“I am just so excited. I can’t wait to start and be back with this amazing team and also get to know everybody I don’t know already,” Habekost said. “Looking forward to it.”

In other business, the board went over the warrant article for the upcoming town meeting in April. One main point of discussion was the language in the housing bank legislation at the state legislators versus the language in the warrant article submitted by the Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank. Town counsel Ron Rappaport found that the legislation article just says “resident,” but the coalition’s article said “legal resident.” Manter suggested notifying the housing bank steering committee about this and telling them to consider changing it.

West Tisbury town administrator Jeniffer Rand is planning to send a letter to South Wind, an off-shore wind developer, about the presentation she received from Martha’s Vineyard Commission special projects planner Dan Doyle. In the part about preserving historic areas, Scrubby Neck schoolhouse was named. This property is owned by the Trustees of Reservations, and Rand said it was unclear why it was named. The board agreed with Rand’s decision to send a letter for clarification.

The new wildlife and public health biologist, who was scheduled to be introduced at the Wednesday meeting, did not show up. The board nor Rand were aware as to why, but they will reach out to the biologist to find out.