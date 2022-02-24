To the Editor:

There is, and has been all along, something wrong with the picture of the Steamship Authority’s Woods Hole reconstruction project.

Who or what is actually driving this monstrous, overblown, landside development? I’m sure the Vineyarders don’t want more and more cars clogging their roads, even if the crowds drive their economy.

The travelers absolutely don’t need this horror to do their ticketing, or the ridiculously failed and hugely expensive canopies.

Other than public restrooms, why would the truckers care about the size of this building that will so obviously obstruct traffic flow and maneuverability for them?

Falmouth Police can’t really want the additional traffic woes associated with the unlimited growth.

Who has the deep pockets and the desire to keep this project going? For whom is this temple being built?

We stupidly continue to expect the SSA to be reasonable, when it long since became obvious that we were shouting into the wind and/or tilting at windmills.

All the steps along the way, starting with the deceptive three to five models the SSA proposed five years ago, up to and including the most recent, staged, “public engagement” meeting, have been orchestrated offstage by some mysterious power. We are just pesky nuisances.

Who is driving this, and why? What is the real agenda here? Who benefits from all this? I submit that unless we can figure out the answers, we are about to be trampled — our view, our nice little village will all be destroyed.

Nan Schanbacher

Woods Hole