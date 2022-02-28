Cribbage Results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club got together on Wednesday and played our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. There were 21 players this evening with these results:

1st place – George Giosmas with an 11/5 +73 card

2nd place – Juli Vanderhoop with a 10/5 + 57 card

3rd place – Albion Alley with a 10/4 + 35 card

4th place – Patricia Bergeron with a 9/4 + 78 card

5th place – Collin Evanson with a 9/4 +61 card

There were a total of 13 skunks (winning a game by more than 31 points). And three 24-point hands we awarded.

If you like cribbage and you can play a game in 20 minutes, please come and check us out. We play Wednesday nights at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown and we start at 6 pm sharp!