Dukes County Emergency Management to hold classes

Dukes County Emergency Management will be hosting “Introduction to Emergency Management Volunteerism,” a free class about the “basics of emergency preparation, sheltering, volunteer support, and more,” according to a press release. Signing up includes a commitment to two classes per month — one virtual and one practical. The classes are open to everyone, but those under 18 will need to present written permission from a parent or guardian.

The first class is an introduction to the subject and will be held virtually on Thursday, March 3, from 6:30 to 8 pm with the practical class on Saturday, March 26, from 8 am to 11 am. The second class teaches ways to prepare to be an emergency volunteer and will be held virtually on Thursday, April 7, from 6:30 to 8 pm with an undecided practical class in the future. The third class teaches ways to volunteer and is taught virtually on Thursday, May 5, from 6:30 to 8 pm and also has an undecided practical class.

Anybody who is interested in the classes can send an email to dukescountyemergencymanagement@gmail.com.