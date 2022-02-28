Martha’s Vineyard Islandwide garden competition announced

The MV Times and shances.com sponsor the 1st Annual Martha’s Vineyard Islandwide Garden Competition, opening June 1 and continuing through July 31, 2022.

The shovels are out and the gloves are on in this battle of gardens. The competition, the first Islandwide event of its kind, will be the domain of amateur gardeners, who will have the opportunity to compete virtually in five garden categories: Container, Grand, Pollinator/Demonstration, Potager, and Whimsical.

What’s at stake besides a professional garden photo shoot and an exquisite handcrafted award? Bragging rights and the knowledge that on an Island of breathtaking gardens, multi-million dollar landscape architect designs, picturesque lawns, abundant farms, and wildlife sanctuaries, the winner must be one of the best.

The competition history is a simple one. The Cosgroves of Martha’s Vineyard, a multigenerational Vineyard family with a keen eye into Island life, and the Moores of New York, generational visitors to the Island and owners of the Larrier House, would take turns inviting each other to their respective homes in early summer for drinks and snacks, in order to show off their gardens. Soon the Grays of New Jersey — aviators and veterans with turn-of-the-century ties to farming and agriculture, along with a trove of heirloom plants and seeds — joined the competition.

Thus a friendly garden rivalry amongst families evolved into the Martha’s Vineyard Islandwide Garden Competition.

To compete, gardens must be located on the Island of Martha’s Vineyard. Entry to the contest is free. Only one entry form per household is allowed. Entries will be accepted from June 1 to July 31, 2022. A submission portal is available at mvgardencompetition.com. Photo submissions are accepted at photos@mvtimes.com, just leave your name, telephone number, and a description of your garden photo. Submissions will be judged and winners selected by a panel of garden professionals and horticultural aficionados. Each entry will be reviewed by the judges and given points accordingly. The top garden with the most points in each category wins. Finalists and winners will be announced in August.

Follow the contest on Instagram @mvgardencompetition and @marthasvineyardtimes

#mvgardencompetition #marthasvineyardtimes.