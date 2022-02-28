Police help solve mask mystery

To the Editor:

The COVID pandemic has created many stories and unlike most this is a positive one. Recently, a generous donation of almost 100 N95 masks was made to the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center to distribute to those attending our soon to be reopened sanctuary. The masks had been erroneously shipped and delivered weeks ago, not to 130 Center St. — the home of the Hebrew Center — but to a location with one altered digit. After weeks had passed since the expected delivery, a follow up detected the mistake. Not knowing how to proceed, the Tisbury Police were consulted. Officer Andrew Silvia received the call from the bewildered president of the Center who explained the predicament. Within less than 30 minutes of that call, the masks were retrieved from the mistaken address and placed within the Hebrew Center’s anteroom by 8 pm.

This story is a good example of two Jewish concepts, a mitzvah and a mench. The mitzvah (blessing) of the donation and exemplary work of officer Silvia. The mench (think of the grandchild who spontaneously carries the grandparents groceries into the house) that both donor and Officer Silvia are.

This COVID tale is one that exemplifies the joy of living on Martha’s Vineyard. How blessed we are to live in a community where the police are responsive, understanding, prompt and devoted to their professions. This is one reward of being residents on this amazing Island.

Another expression Yash Koach, your actions are a source of strength.

Robert W. Herman, DMD

President, Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center

Vineyard Haven