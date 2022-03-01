Aquinnah: Purposely avoiding social media

Greetings from cold, bright, and snowy Ithaca, N.Y., where I am visiting seasonal Aquinnah residents Rachel and Mike McDonald. The air is bracing, and the snow has a pleasing crunch to it. Ithaca is a charming town, and there is a small ski mountain close by, where some members of our group are taking advantage of the snowboarding. I am purposely avoiding social media as I am not interested in seeing pictures of my friends vacationing in the tropics. Although I do hope they are having an enjoyable time.

Joan LeLacheur is selling her ocean jewelry out of her home by appointment. Call her to purchase her beautiful jewelry and tiles at 508-644-9954 or 508-939-1691, or via email at joanlela57@gmail.com.

If you did not go away this week, and are looking for things to do, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum is offering 50% percent off all admissions during the week of school vacation, now through March 6. They have new special exhibits up, and have launched “Your Everyday Museum,” a new exploration guide and scavenger hunt for families visiting the museum. They are open 10 am to 4 pm, Tuesday through Sunday.

Pathways will be closed until March 8, when they reopen with their Writers and Poets group on Tuesday at 7 pm.

The Island Climate Action Network is hosting some events this month, most importantly, the information sessions on Aquinnah and West Tisbury’s 100 percent electric town warrant articles that will be on the agendas at the next town meetings. They will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, March 15, at 5 pm and Sunday, March 27, at 3 pm. Aquinnah’s energy committee is leading the way, followed by West Tisbury, with two articles moving us toward all-electric for consideration at town meeting. The articles apply only to new construction and major renovations, and ask that these buildings be 100 percent electric for heating and hot water. A second article asks for these same sites to set up for future electric vehicle charging. Come to either session to learn about and discuss these articles.

“Cooking for the Love of the Planet” is on March 10, at 6:30 pm, via Zoom. In the U.S., 40 percent of food is wasted and sent to landfills, contributing by emitting powerful greenhouse gases to our atmosphere. This series of classes will cover saving food in our own households by examining purchasing, preparation, preservation, and storage methods. Cooking demonstrations and clever, delicious recipes and techniques will be shared. Additional classes will be on April 7 and May 12. You can register at cornell.zoom.us, or email Anne McDonough at the Vineyard Haven library at amcdonough@clamsnet.org. The next Climate Cafe will be on Sunday, March 13, at Rosewater Market, from 10 to 11 am. Gather in person at Rosewater in Edgartown and participate in the high school’s Protect Your Environment Club’s discussion of how climate change is impacting our economy. This is the fifth session of its six-month climate cafe series. This event may be held outdoors on the patio, so dress warmly. Go to islandclimateaction.org for information on these events and instructions on how to register.

The very prolific and knowledgeable author Thomas Dresser is working on a book about Martha’s Vineyard in the Roaring ’20s (the 1920s, not right now). He’s looking for stories Vineyarders might have heard about Prohibition, flappers or women’s right to vote. A lot happened in that era, and this is a chance to share a tale or photo from a century ago. You can email him at thomasdresser@gmail.com.

Rest in peace, Everett Poole, who died last week at the age of 91. Thank you, sir, for your many years of service to your community. Many people are going to miss your wisdom and kindness.